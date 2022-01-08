 Skip to content

The Abandoned update for 8 January 2022

Version 1.3 UI Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.3 Update Notes

New UI Features:

  • Improved the overall UI control flow. A Controller can be used to navigate most menus and settings.

    The keyboard is still needed to enter text in the Profile Name field.
  • Updated UI color scheme for better contrast.
  • Quote added to Intro scene to help set the tone for the game experience.
  • Added ability to reset Player Profile data.
  • Removed Settings button from Title Menu for simplicity.

    All settings are adjusted after loading a profile, resulting in a more straight forward setup.
  • Replaced all annoying button animations with color setting based on button state.

Bug Fixes

  • Adjusted Enemy Wave Spawner to spread enemies out according to given area.

    This should prevent them from stacking in certain situations.
  • Game pauses when full-screen text panels are open, as it should.

Connect

Join The Abandoned Discord: https://discord.gg/qKwvZbpTVu

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sly_Cat_Games

Thank you for supporting independent developers, your satisfaction is our highest priority.

All user input and concerns are greatly appreciated.

Join the Public Beta: (password) SlyCatTester

Email: support@slycatgames.com

Web: https://www.slycatgames.com/TheAbandoned

