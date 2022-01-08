Version 1.3 UI Update

Version 1.3 Update Notes
New UI Features:
- Improved the overall UI control flow. A Controller can be used to navigate most menus and settings.
The keyboard is still needed to enter text in the Profile Name field.
- Updated UI color scheme for better contrast.
- Quote added to Intro scene to help set the tone for the game experience.
- Added ability to reset Player Profile data.
- Removed Settings button from Title Menu for simplicity.
All settings are adjusted after loading a profile, resulting in a more straight forward setup.
- Replaced all annoying button animations with color setting based on button state.
Bug Fixes
- Adjusted Enemy Wave Spawner to spread enemies out according to given area.
This should prevent them from stacking in certain situations.
- Game pauses when full-screen text panels are open, as it should.
Connect
Join The Abandoned Discord: https://discord.gg/qKwvZbpTVu
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sly_Cat_Games
Thank you for supporting independent developers, your satisfaction is our highest priority.
All user input and concerns are greatly appreciated.
Join the Public Beta: (password) SlyCatTester
Email: support@slycatgames.com
Web: https://www.slycatgames.com/TheAbandoned
Changed files in this update