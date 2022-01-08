Feature Friday - January 7, 2022

203.4 - 'beta' branch
- Added new items: ogre fur hat, ogre fur gloves, and ogre fur cloak.
- You can now butcher ape fur hats and ape fur gloves from albino ape corpses. The descriptions of these items were changed to make this more sensible.
- Relic melee weapons are now sometimes two-handed.
- Historic sites are now built from a more sensible set of wall types, which includes gilded marble from the appropriate sultanate period.
- Removed short swords from the game because their stats were extraneous and identical to daggers. If they do come back, they'll likely be revamped.
- Added new descriptions for low and mid tier daggers, cudgels, axes, and swords.
- Cloneling clones now count toward the achievements "Me, Myself, and I" and "Clonal Colony".
- Fixed a bug that caused the achievement for traveling to the Six Day Stilt not to unlock if you had accepted the quest O Glorious Shekhinah!
- Fixed a bug that caused the razed goatfolk village to fail to build.
- Fixed a bug that caused read books to count multiple times for achievements.
- [debug] Added an option to disable achievement progress (Debug > disable achievements).
Changed depots in beta branch