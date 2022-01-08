Launch Day Patch

Hey everyone! I want to say thank you for a great day 1 of Early Access! The feedback I've been receiving so far has been extremely helpful, so thank you all for that. Please keep sending in your feedback here on Steam (in discussions and the reviews) as well as in the Discord.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed rare bug when starting a new save trees are broken.
- Fixed rare bug of Titans going underground.
- Fixed occasional bug of being able to attack Titans with a sword.
- Fixed bug where you could use a hoe to destroy water.
Changed files in this update