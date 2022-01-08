 Skip to content

BeatBeat update for 8 January 2022

Custom Skin Update: Choose Your Own Destiny

Build 7988255

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Palette in level editor's Painting-Mode is now fully configurable and is saved when you save your level
  • Added two new beat skins to choose from
  • Added New "Pro Mode" option to improve readability of stacks
  • Added Custom Skin menu for beats

QOL Changes:

  • Clearing a tutorial now shows a button that takes you directly to the next tutorial
  • Practice Mode now teleports player to location of next beat when scrubbing through timeline
  • Shortened checkpoint wait-time when you manually reset a level
  • Fixed "Practice" toggle text not fitting on some screen resolutions
  • Reduced bloom in Tutorial levels
  • Added an additional guide for "Jump+Move" tutorial when the player takes a while to complete the level
  • Renamed "Lock" to "Apply" on LevelData menu
  • Changes to "SongStartOffset" now apply instantly to all beats in timeline.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed keybinds not applying for Level Editor or +Hold tutorial
  • Fixed edge cases in +Hold tutorial
  • Fixed incorrect inputs not breaking combo counter
  • Fixed leaderboards not reflecting your most recent highscore
  • Fixed custom thumbnail images sometimes not loading

