Custom Skin Update: Choose Your Own Destiny

New Content:
- Palette in level editor's Painting-Mode is now fully configurable and is saved when you save your level
- Added two new beat skins to choose from
- Added New "Pro Mode" option to improve readability of stacks
- Added Custom Skin menu for beats
QOL Changes:
- Clearing a tutorial now shows a button that takes you directly to the next tutorial
- Practice Mode now teleports player to location of next beat when scrubbing through timeline
- Shortened checkpoint wait-time when you manually reset a level
- Fixed "Practice" toggle text not fitting on some screen resolutions
- Reduced bloom in Tutorial levels
- Added an additional guide for "Jump+Move" tutorial when the player takes a while to complete the level
- Renamed "Lock" to "Apply" on LevelData menu
- Changes to "SongStartOffset" now apply instantly to all beats in timeline.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed keybinds not applying for Level Editor or +Hold tutorial
- Fixed edge cases in +Hold tutorial
- Fixed incorrect inputs not breaking combo counter
- Fixed leaderboards not reflecting your most recent highscore
- Fixed custom thumbnail images sometimes not loading
