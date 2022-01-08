Regular Update Information v1.2.1 (2022/1/8)

It's time to regular update. (v1.2.1)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

==========

The following close combat skills are now stronger with unit's class changes.

Bayonet Assault

Bayonet Intercept

Bayonet H2H Combat

Pulwar Blow

Shamshir-e Callais

Fixed the attributes of the following skills that did not match there description's attributes.

Bayonet Intercept

Giant's blow

The bug that any unique units couldn't learn "Twins Stigmata" when they level up has been fixed.

If the launcher does not run normally in your environment, please let us know on the bulletin board.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1481720/discussions/0/3073117690252581127/

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library Select "Properties..." and "BETAS" Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board