ShemHaMephorash update for 8 January 2022

Regular Update Information v1.2.1 (2022/1/8)

Build 7988212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's time to regular update. (v1.2.1)

The contents of today's update are as follows.

==========

  • The following close combat skills are now stronger with unit's class changes.
  • Bayonet Assault
  • Bayonet Intercept
  • Bayonet H2H Combat
  • Pulwar Blow
  • Shamshir-e Callais
  • Fixed the attributes of the following skills that did not match there description's attributes.
  • Bayonet Intercept
  • Giant's blow

You can access the stable version of the game by following the steps below, so please use it if you want to avoid the influence of regular updates on the save data, or if you want to play with the past game balance.

==========

  1. Right-click on "ShemHaMephorash" from the Steam library
  2. Select "Properties..." and "BETAS"

  3. Select "stable-(version name)"

*We are always accepting requests, so please feel free to contact us on the Steam bulletin board

Changed files in this update

