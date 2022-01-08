Update #42: Bugs, Optimization and Leaks!

Hey everyone!

This week's patch isn’t anything too exciting (sorry!) - a few bug fixes, some optimization and a lot of setup for localisation! It's been a challenging week when it comes to bugs and issues, so many obscure little things cropping up that have taken hours to track down. If you're interested in the full list of changes, I'll post that at the bottom! Otherwise, I’m going to try to be brief this week - so let's dive in!

As a side note, because of the types of changes in this patch, I'm going to keep a sharp eye on things over the next 12-24 hours. ANY problems - please reach out right away and I'll fix the issues!

Localisation

The process to localisation is well underway! One thing that was holding me back originally was not having a platform to make the process easy, especially during development when the game is changing/getting new content constantly. In my research, I stumbled upon Crowdin - and ... it’s been fantastic!

Vault of the Void on Crowdin

Firstly, I can’t say enough about the volunteers who have stepped up to get things moving. Already there is a fair chunk of progress made on things. If you’d like to get involved as well, anyone can contribute by signing up to the project. If you jump onto the Discord as well - feel free to reach out and I can add you to the Localisation role. I can’t thank all the volunteers enough for their work so far (and into the future). It’s very humbling and I greatly appreciate the fact that people would volunteer their time to contribute to the process!

Not all the game strings are pulled out yet - but a huge chunk of them were dealt with this week. Next week should see more of them extracted, looking to hopefully have that process finalized in the next 2 weeks.

The Memory Leak

So in the last patch I spoke about the new save system, created to avoid the profile crashing issue. Whilst the new save system seems great (haven’t had any new reports of that past issue), there was one majorish problem. It did contain a memory leak.

I reached out to the person who built the extension, and we went back and forth on testing what was going on. Turns out - the extension wasn’t leaking, nor was the local code -- seems to be an odd Gamemaker issue! Shrug...

I’ve spent some time this week however writing a new, new system. This one doesn’t leak, uses buffers, and is really quick!

This also kicked me into gear to get some more optimisation work done as well, more on that below.

Optimisation

Spurred on by the Memory issue, I booted up the debugger and started combing through the code to try another optimization pass. This process needs to get done every few months, especially as I add new stuff all the time. From the work done, I was getting about an 25% increase in performance, plus I killed a few other small mem leaks. Overall, things should be much smoother - let me know if something still falls behind but!

Feeback on the Challenge Coin patch was super, super positive! I've already seen a bunch of people racking up wins across the full board - even achiving all classes on every coin! Insane! Expect a few more of these to drop soon as well!

Other than that - I’ve been busy here preparing for the 750 Community Reward. I’ll have details on that next week, along with hopefully a preview on the 500 Reward still owed (I’ve found a new artist to help with that, after the previous bad situation :( )

Thank you everyone for your continued support. I know there's nothing too flashy here, but once I get the Translations stuff sorted, I’ll pivot back into more content, and try to outline some plans for 2022 as we head towards 1.0!

P.S: The Great Balance Pass of 2022 is still on the cards as well - hoping to start that process in the next week or so.

All for now!

Josh

The Big Ol' List o' Stuff