Update v 0.2.5

- Add Hunter Mode. Hunter Mode requires collection of the Bounty in most cases, compared to automatically receiving it after a kill. Gains +$1 each collected Bounty. Increased Knife / Spear range and damage. See NOTE below.
- Many critter types now try and form groups and have enemy types set that they may attack (most critters have a common enemy in the Dingo).
- Some critters now use a basic random avoid when attacking, to make shooting them when they are moving directly toward the player a little more challenging.
- Implemented a min / max critter attack count. This limits the amount of most critters that may attack the player at once and is increased with difficulty settings. Some critters types do not apply this limit.
- Increasing critter count no longer reduces critter agro settings. This was used to balance difficulty but is no longer required with the new min / max critter attack count.
- Drinking from the canteen can add stamina (if your not already full).
- Add check to avoid accidentally deleting a saved game.
- Reduce critter sight angle.
- Critters killed by landmines no longer give bounty.
- Extend Old Bill job.
- Increase size of Mulga tree (Witchetty Grub)
- Minor Landscape fixes.
NOTE : Hunter Mode is intended to modify the normal game and will be expanded over time. Currently you can toggle Hunter mode during the game in the settings menu. In future updates this choice may be permanent for the saved game.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
