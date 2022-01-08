 Skip to content

Zombie Quest update for 8 January 2022

Small Patch (0.1.0)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Second patch of Zombie Quest version 0.1.0 has now been released.

Special thanks to benyakka for reporting a tonne of early bugs related to quests and items.

Details of bug fixes:

  • Fixed major issue with quests not starting unless player restarted the game
  • Fixed recycle quest (tested)
  • Fixed picking up of anon mask
  • Fixed picking up of metal filaments
  • Fixed picking up of skeleton keys
  • Fixed transfer of items between locker and player

More changes:

  • Moved fuel generator upstairs (early feedback to make tutorial easier)
  • Added audio notification on level up
  • Updated text formatting

