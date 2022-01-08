Small Patch (0.1.0)

Second patch of Zombie Quest version 0.1.0 has now been released.
Special thanks to benyakka for reporting a tonne of early bugs related to quests and items.
Details of bug fixes:
- Fixed major issue with quests not starting unless player restarted the game
- Fixed recycle quest (tested)
- Fixed picking up of anon mask
- Fixed picking up of metal filaments
- Fixed picking up of skeleton keys
- Fixed transfer of items between locker and player
More changes:
- Moved fuel generator upstairs (early feedback to make tutorial easier)
- Added audio notification on level up
- Updated text formatting
