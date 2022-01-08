Friday Dev News #53 - Major vs Minor Updates, Bugfixes

Hello everyone,

after this week, the holidays are officially over for most of us and we're back to full time work on InfraSpace. Still, I uploaded a couple of fixes for you already today, see the end of the post.

Last year we spent most of our time getting the basic building blocks of the game together so we could have a proper Early Access release. After release, we kept up weekly update releases to address QoL issues and bugs quickly. All of that worked well, but when we released the trains update, we had to wrestle with more bugs than we would have liked - and those messed with the experience more than they should have.

I think for 2022 it is wise to not do small weekly updates as the norm, but instead spend more time on the large feature updates. That being said, I still want to keep up the weekly devlog to keep you informed on the progress and keep us open to feedback.

Friday updates may still occur from time to time, but they will focus on bugfixes instead - which is the case today! I went through the bug reports over the holidays and fixed the following:

Fixed performance issue where the game would start to lag when building roads through areas with a lot of neighboring roads

Fixed an issue were car traffic could get stuck for no visible reason in areas with a lot of factories very close to each other (like microchip factories rotated by 90 degrees to make them smaller)

Fixed an issue where you couldn't move roads after building rails and vice versa

Happy playing!