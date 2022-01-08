Entodrive Devlog #43

What I've Been Working On :
+9 Monsters
+Barnasite
+Rinserback
+Silkapple
+Jayling
+Ockingvort
+Alligreeder
+Broxa
+Barbond (upgrades into Linktrocity via trinket matrix)
+Bullyarmus
+Linux Support
Please let me know how the Linux build plays. I don't really have a proper setup to test on Linux. I have a very old laptop that runs Mint and was able to start a new game. My main concern is with Steam cloud and our saves. I haven't managed to successfully transfer my pc save over via steam cloud to the linux build. If you managed to do so with the current setup please let know. I hope this Linux / Steam OS build will help the compatibility of the game for Steam Deck when it eventually launches.
+Completed all monsters
+All salvage monsters now available (can now hack Barbond, Bullyarmus, & Mockmuddy)
+Mockmuddy upgrades to Soapputty with an Aqua Stone
+Mockmuddy upgrades to Sockzombie with a Dread Stone
+Trinket matrix now upgrades Barbond to Linktrocity
+Added salvage stones to Cobol Village, Cecil Beach, & Champion's Path
+Added one time Ultra Amp drop to Champion's Path
+New Item descriptions for salvaged items
+Adjusted all monster catch rates
+Buffed the effectiveness of all amps
+Added possible Astral Stone drop in Champion's Path
+Added new monsters to the wild encounters for Alder Shore
+Added new crew battle to Alder Shore
+Fixed bug where vsync would reset after exiting a level
+Fixed bug where color box would always set to grey even if it was set to another color
+Updated all moves guide
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2526391486
+Updated all items guide
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2534992223
+Updated all monsters guide
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2603495916
Completed Monster List :
What's Coming Next :
Alder Village
Time of Crisis Tie-in Event
Updated Guides
Updated Report Stations
