Entodrive Devlog #43

What I've Been Working On :

+9 Monsters

+Barnasite



+Rinserback



+Silkapple



+Jayling



+Ockingvort



+Alligreeder



+Broxa



+Barbond (upgrades into Linktrocity via trinket matrix)



+Bullyarmus



+Linux Support

Please let me know how the Linux build plays. I don't really have a proper setup to test on Linux. I have a very old laptop that runs Mint and was able to start a new game. My main concern is with Steam cloud and our saves. I haven't managed to successfully transfer my pc save over via steam cloud to the linux build. If you managed to do so with the current setup please let know. I hope this Linux / Steam OS build will help the compatibility of the game for Steam Deck when it eventually launches.

+Completed all monsters

+All salvage monsters now available (can now hack Barbond, Bullyarmus, & Mockmuddy)

+Mockmuddy upgrades to Soapputty with an Aqua Stone

+Mockmuddy upgrades to Sockzombie with a Dread Stone

+Trinket matrix now upgrades Barbond to Linktrocity

+Added salvage stones to Cobol Village, Cecil Beach, & Champion's Path

+Added one time Ultra Amp drop to Champion's Path

+New Item descriptions for salvaged items

+Adjusted all monster catch rates

+Buffed the effectiveness of all amps

+Added possible Astral Stone drop in Champion's Path

+Added new monsters to the wild encounters for Alder Shore

+Added new crew battle to Alder Shore

+Fixed bug where vsync would reset after exiting a level

+Fixed bug where color box would always set to grey even if it was set to another color

+Updated all moves guide

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2526391486

+Updated all items guide

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2534992223

+Updated all monsters guide

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2603495916

Completed Monster List :

What's Coming Next :

Alder Village

Time of Crisis Tie-in Event

Updated Guides

Updated Report Stations