Online Multiplayer, Speedrun splits and more

If you thought the Level Editor update & Steam Workshop update would be the biggest one for a while you thought wrong! This is another large update that lets you play Stickit online together with your friends in a seamless manner!

The multiplayer is opt-it, so you can leave/join servers whenever you want without having to leave a level or lose any progress. Furthermore you can play custom Steam Workshop levels together with your friends as well!

You're also able to communicate with your friends through an in-game chat, which will additionally notify everyone in the server when someone in it completes a run! Maybe some friendly competition is in order!

There's also a dedicated speedrunning community for Stickit, so this patch also adds Speedrun Splits for the main level. In addition, the level editor now also lets you place and define speedrun splits for your own custom levels!

There's also tons of smaller bugfixes and quality of life being introduced in this patch, too many to mention, so hop on in-game and get a feel for this fresh new version of the game!