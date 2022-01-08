 Skip to content

MIRAY update for 8 January 2022

2022-01-08

  • New stage: LEMONADE - Hard Winter Festival
  • Add 2x speed mode: If you start with left Shift pressed, it will be played at 2x speed. However, there is no achievement and it does not affect the ranking.
  • From now, You can press F5 to quickly restart the game.
  • The beats and save points of in Sparky!, Shattered Universe, and Free! are slightly adjusted.
  • A button will be added to open the tutorial.

