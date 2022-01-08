 Skip to content

sunny-place update for 8 January 2022

PATCH - v0.311!

PATCH - v0.311!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW TRACK

  • 3-1 is a very step uppy, step downy, twisty turny kind of track.

    I just want everyone to know that right this second I'm the fastest 3-1 star driver at 29,811, ibihab, RathC, miss_input, Mister Crook, Yukihana, Rugnar, HnMotors & xain (and everyone else) will probably have beaten my time before this glas of wine is empty, but.. well.. great work everyone!!
  • A bunch (3?) new hats to wear!
  • A tanky and a sporty top to wear!
  • Star Driver Club!

    Head2head chaos racing against strangers or friends!

    I'm not sure if this is good or bad!
  • I might've fixed some bugs.

Thanks for reading and happy racing!

