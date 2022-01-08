PATCH - v0.311!

NEW TRACK
- 3-1 is a very step uppy, step downy, twisty turny kind of track.
I just want everyone to know that right this second I'm the fastest 3-1 star driver at 29,811, ibihab, RathC, miss_input, Mister Crook, Yukihana, Rugnar, HnMotors & xain (and everyone else) will probably have beaten my time before this glas of wine is empty, but.. well.. great work everyone!!
- A bunch (3?) new hats to wear!
- A tanky and a sporty top to wear!
- Star Driver Club!
Head2head chaos racing against strangers or friends!
I'm not sure if this is good or bad!
- I might've fixed some bugs.
Thanks for reading and happy racing!
Changed files in this update