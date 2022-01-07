 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Just Act Natural update for 7 January 2022

Update V0.8.2 | Advanced Lobby Options

Share · View all patches · Build 7987588 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.8.2 out now. New Lobby Options allow the lobby host to tweak the point values of all the game mode's different actions so you can balance things to your heart's content!

  • Conor

Changed files in this update

Just Act Natural Content Depot 1485081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.