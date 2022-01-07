Update V0.8.2 | Advanced Lobby Options

Update v0.8.2 out now. New Lobby Options allow the lobby host to tweak the point values of all the game mode's different actions so you can balance things to your heart's content!
- Conor
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Update v0.8.2 out now. New Lobby Options allow the lobby host to tweak the point values of all the game mode's different actions so you can balance things to your heart's content!
Changed files in this update