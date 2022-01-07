 Skip to content

It Lurks Below update for 7 January 2022

Patch notes for v1.01.68

7 January 2022

Bugs:

  • I fixed a display bug with crafted gear with Rogues at high level. It read over ilevel 100 and couldn't be enchanted, but it is fixed.
  • If you took the new Lode Miner talent and were using a non-instant-pickup pickaxe, the blocks would go in your inventory instead of your block inventory, but it is fixed.
  • If you took the new Lode Miner talent it didn't unlock bar and armor recipes when you mined something new, but it too is fixed. It should unlock the recipes on character-load if you have any of the ore in your inventory or bank.

