Feature Update: v0.7.4

Hey Everyone!

This month we focused on adding many of the systems that are required to play any tabletop RPG including chat features, dice rolling, and damage/healing applications. We also added a few quality-of-life-building tools such as copy/paste, line building, and more. Finally, we took care of a few bugs that were causing issues when building.

General & RP Chat:

This update introduces a brand new chat window. You can now send messages to the group through the in-game chat feature. This chat is currently divided into two different sections: General and Role Playing. General chat is for out-of-character speaking, comments, questions, or other general use. The role-playing section of the chat will allow you to assign your name however you like and have messages appear as different characters, which is especially useful for a Game Master who role-plays many different characters at once.

Dice Rolling & Modifiers:

Not only does the chat window allow you to send messages between players but it also allows you to roll dice and share the results with the group. You can even choose to include a positive or negative modifier with the roll and have it automatically calculate the total.

Current dice options include:

d2

d4

d6

d8

d10

d12

d20

Damage & Healing:

You can use the results of the dice rolls to apply damage or healing directly to a mini. When you're finished rolling you can click the red or green icon next to the result and then click any mini. This will automatically apply the roll as damage or healing (depending on which you choose) to the minis health bar. Make sure the "show nameplate" option is checked and that there is HP assigned to the mini.

Mini-movement Distance Measuring:

When moving a mini a line will be created from its point of origin. This line will measure the distance the mini has moved, measured in both feet and number of tiles. The tile that the mini was last on will also be highlighted for quick reference. This is just the beginning of a whole set of measuring tools soon to come.

Copy & Paste:

Copying and pasting items is now possible. Hover over an object and press ctl+c to copy and a duplicate of that object will appear in your hand, ready to place. The rotation of the object will also be copied with it. This was a much-needed quality of life feature that was finally able to be added to the game.

Line Placement:

Speaking of quality of life features, you can now place an entire row of items, minis, and props with the shift key. Hold shift and move your cursor to the desired destination. The game will calculate a straight line between the origin point and your cursor and will place a line of objects on it. This will make placing large walls much easier to manage!

Bug Fixes:

There was an issue we fixed where the prop elevation would snap to the floor when placed or moved above an area that doesn't have tiles. We also fixed an issue where props would move up/down very slightly after setting a props elevation with the scroll wheel. If you notice any other bugs you can help us with then please let us know over on our Discord server!

That about does it for this update! Please let us know what you think by leaving us a review on Steam, and don't forget to check us out on Discord. Thanks!

