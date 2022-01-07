 Skip to content

Bastide update for 7 January 2022

Weekly update #93

Build 7987323

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This weeks update:
  • Villagers now have traits that affect their health, speed, intelligence and fighting ability. There are 13 different traits, positive and negative. Each villager can have a maximum of 3 traits.

  • Villagers will take breaks once per day to eat some food, go for a walk or use an outhouse.

  • Improved free time cancellation.

  • Improved outhouse search cost.

  • Improved night-time roaming.

  • Improved performance from the animal system slightly.

  • Fixed multiple issues with labourers.

  • Fixed wrong text showing for harvesting animal.

  • Fixed issues with villager hud.

  • Fixed issue with bandit camp destruction.

  • Fixed issue with highlighting animals.

  • Fixed issue with walk speed calculations.

Next week:

  • Can visit a church in their break.

  • Can visit the tavern in their break.

  • Start work on criminals.

  • Trait for criminals.

Changed files in this update

