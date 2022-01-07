Weekly update #93

This weeks update:
- Villagers now have traits that affect their health, speed, intelligence and fighting ability. There are 13 different traits, positive and negative. Each villager can have a maximum of 3 traits.
-
Villagers will take breaks once per day to eat some food, go for a walk or use an outhouse.
-
Improved free time cancellation.
-
Improved outhouse search cost.
-
Improved night-time roaming.
-
Improved performance from the animal system slightly.
-
Fixed multiple issues with labourers.
-
Fixed wrong text showing for harvesting animal.
-
Fixed issues with villager hud.
-
Fixed issue with bandit camp destruction.
-
Fixed issue with highlighting animals.
-
Fixed issue with walk speed calculations.
Next week:
-
Can visit a church in their break.
-
Can visit the tavern in their break.
-
Start work on criminals.
-
Trait for criminals.
Changed files in this update