Noble Fates 0.23.0.68 (compatible with 0.22.*) released!

Hotfix Update #36
Add Buffs column
Add ability to filter by buffs
Performance
Improve performance in big bases
Trading
Animals are hidden when filtering by junk```
Changed files in this update