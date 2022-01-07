Patch 0.83b has been pushed, patch notes below
===Bosses====
- Tweaked the clickboxes of Sedok’s Dream and Reality circle
- Sedok’s Dream and Reality debuffs now bypasses minimal particle settings
===Artifacts/Crafting===
- Reworked Stormbringer and Divine Stormbringer
- Stormbringer and Divine Stormbringer now have a new icon
- Hells’s Edge now stacks up to a maximum of 30 stacks
- Decrepification Aura now has a new icon
- Decrepification Aura now will work with Auramancer’s Stone and other aura-related items
- Added some attributes to all runewords
- Added 2 new runewords
- Added Divine Lifemender
- Added Divine Insight
- Added Divine Purity
- Added Divine Seism
- Added Divine Solarflare
- Added Divine Tempest Fury
- Added Divine Void Chopper
- Added Divine Divided Justice
- Added Divine Life’s Edge
- Added Divine Stormwalker
- Added Divine Sprinter of the Forest
- Added Divine Flamerunner
- Added Divine Sunwalker
- Added Divine Rainbow Soul
- Added Divine Demonic Ring
- Added Divine Equilibrium
- Added Divine Equality
- Added Divine Hands of Madness
- Added Divine Impure Globe
- Added Divine Serpent’s Blood
- Added Divine Starlight
- Added Divine Winds Whisper
- Reworked Divine Enigma slightly
==Skills/Talents===
- Increased Vitalize’s base damage bonus from 7% per stack to 8% per stack
==QoL===
- Slightly reworked the possible augmentation/mutation UI
- Added an info panel on what stats an item can roll
- Ample Heal, Infused Luminosity, Wicked Bloom, Twist of Fate, and Enigma will now have an indicator on the skill bar when they proc
- Tweaked the Negate Tutorial and Summon Tutorial
==Bug Fixes===
- Fixed a bug where victory and defeat music will loop
- Fixed a bug where Zok’s achievement title is still Clara
- Fixed Frost Bite has a slight chance to roll more than the other attributes in amulets
- Fixed a bug where some talent texts are not properly showing
- Fixed regen aura not properly updating its regen when healpower changes during battle
- Fixed some UI errors on Malevolent Chamber
- Fixed various texts/copies
==Miscellaneous=
- Added Paladin mastery achievement
- Global cooldown system has been tweaked, it should now look and feel more smoothly
- Added a small VFX for Stormbringer
- Updated Japanese localization
- Added Korean localization to the beta branch
===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===
===Bosses====
===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===
===Talents/Skills===
==QoL===
- Tower Chaos setting are now saved between game sessions
==Bug Fixes===
==Miscellaneou==
- Despair will no longer show up in pairs
- Tuned the tower chaos affixes back slightly
