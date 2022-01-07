 Skip to content

Mini Healer update for 7 January 2022

Patch 0.83b

Patch 0.83b

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.83b has been pushed, patch notes below

===Bosses====

  • Tweaked the clickboxes of Sedok’s Dream and Reality circle
  • Sedok’s Dream and Reality debuffs now bypasses minimal particle settings

===Artifacts/Crafting===

  • Reworked Stormbringer and Divine Stormbringer
  • Stormbringer and Divine Stormbringer now have a new icon
  • Hells’s Edge now stacks up to a maximum of 30 stacks
  • Decrepification Aura now has a new icon
  • Decrepification Aura now will work with Auramancer’s Stone and other aura-related items
  • Added some attributes to all runewords
  • Added 2 new runewords
  • Added Divine Lifemender
  • Added Divine Insight
  • Added Divine Purity
  • Added Divine Seism
  • Added Divine Solarflare
  • Added Divine Tempest Fury
  • Added Divine Void Chopper
  • Added Divine Divided Justice
  • Added Divine Life’s Edge
  • Added Divine Stormwalker
  • Added Divine Sprinter of the Forest
  • Added Divine Flamerunner
  • Added Divine Sunwalker
  • Added Divine Rainbow Soul
  • Added Divine Demonic Ring
  • Added Divine Equilibrium
  • Added Divine Equality
  • Added Divine Hands of Madness
  • Added Divine Impure Globe
  • Added Divine Serpent’s Blood
  • Added Divine Starlight
  • Added Divine Winds Whisper
  • Reworked Divine Enigma slightly

==Skills/Talents===

  • Increased Vitalize’s base damage bonus from 7% per stack to 8% per stack

==QoL===

  • Slightly reworked the possible augmentation/mutation UI
  • Added an info panel on what stats an item can roll
  • Ample Heal, Infused Luminosity, Wicked Bloom, Twist of Fate, and Enigma will now have an indicator on the skill bar when they proc
  • Tweaked the Negate Tutorial and Summon Tutorial

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed a bug where victory and defeat music will loop
  • Fixed a bug where Zok’s achievement title is still Clara
  • Fixed Frost Bite has a slight chance to roll more than the other attributes in amulets
  • Fixed a bug where some talent texts are not properly showing
  • Fixed regen aura not properly updating its regen when healpower changes during battle
  • Fixed some UI errors on Malevolent Chamber
  • Fixed various texts/copies

==Miscellaneous=

  • Added Paladin mastery achievement
  • Global cooldown system has been tweaked, it should now look and feel more smoothly
  • Added a small VFX for Stormbringer
  • Updated Japanese localization
  • Added Korean localization to the beta branch

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===

===Talents/Skills===

==QoL===

  • Tower Chaos setting are now saved between game sessions

==Bug Fixes===

==Miscellaneou==

  • Despair will no longer show up in pairs
  • Tuned the tower chaos affixes back slightly




  
