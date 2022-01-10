Krita 5 for macOS is here!

Hi Krita community, Emmet here.

As you probably know, we released the latest big update to Krita, version 5.0, just a few weeks ago. It was one of our biggest updates ever, so if you haven't had time to check it out yet then you might want to take a peek at the release notes. This was one of those patches where we were all working hard up until the very last minute, but we got there!

One thing that we had to delay for a couple weeks however, was bringing the macOS version of Krita to Steam. But the wait is over and now people who generously support Krita on Steam will have a convenient way to draw, paint and animate on Linux, Windows and Mac computers. Ivan, one of our core developers, has been hard a work getting Krita's performance and stability up to scratch on the newest 64-bit Intel x86 and Apple M1 computers, so we hope that users on macOS will have a great time.

And finally, as always, thank you! Krita is an open source and community-driven project, and so we completely rely on support from users like you to make development of new features and improvements possible. Without the financial, technological and moral support that we receive from our community of artists and programmers, development would simply grind to a halt. Steam is a big part of that and because of your generous support, we are able to provide a tool even for artists who can't afford to.

Thanks!