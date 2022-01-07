New unit portraits! DR4X Weekly Changelog #25: 1/07/2022

Hope your new years went well! I got sick! Woooo
Lots of new unit portraits and other changes!
First off! Robbie posted more dr4x music! Let him know i sent you!
Gameplay and UI
-So many new unit portraits that i cannot list them all. Needless to say proper unit portraits now outnumber the temporay unit portraits
Here are a couple examples:
-New art for loading screen (will be used for a new camapign menu im adding)
-When you are close to winning a scenario it now starts playing some new music, Majesty Style!
--New music
-Added new triggers and conditionals for scenarios
-Added code necessary for techs that add resource production to things
-Office IRC now works properly
-Lots of new trigger functionality for scenarios, used to make winning music start playing
-More horrory things
Bug Fixes
-Misc bug fixes in scenarios regarding triggers
Balancing
-In 3rd mission there are now two independant guardhouses that will join you when you find them
-In 4th scenario you now start with two town guard units
-Rebalanced mature gremlin hives to generate more resources rather than taking more resources
Suggestion for testers
-Check out the new art
Changed files in this update