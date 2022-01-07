New unit portraits! DR4X Weekly Changelog #25: 1/07/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 7987185 · Last edited 7 January 2022 – 22:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Lots of new unit portraits and other changes!

Lots of new unit portraits and other changes!

First off! Robbie posted more dr4x music! Let him know i sent you!

Gameplay and UI

-So many new unit portraits that i cannot list them all. Needless to say proper unit portraits now outnumber the temporay unit portraits

Here are a couple examples:





-New art for loading screen (will be used for a new camapign menu im adding)



-When you are close to winning a scenario it now starts playing some new music, Majesty Style!

--New music

-Added new triggers and conditionals for scenarios

-Added code necessary for techs that add resource production to things

-Office IRC now works properly

-Lots of new trigger functionality for scenarios, used to make winning music start playing

-More horrory things

Bug Fixes

-Misc bug fixes in scenarios regarding triggers

Balancing

-In 3rd mission there are now two independant guardhouses that will join you when you find them

-In 4th scenario you now start with two town guard units

-Rebalanced mature gremlin hives to generate more resources rather than taking more resources

Suggestion for testers

-Check out the new art