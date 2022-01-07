INFLUXIS – Going into Beta

Hi everyone,

I want to thank all of you guys who played the game thus far, made videos and joined the discord, it really helps a lot. With the release of the 0.92 Update, the game is fast approaching the end of Alpha, and the beginning of Beta. So, what will this mean for the future of the game?

Well, the next update is probably going to be out sometime in June and will be the last Alpha update. Every update after it will be Beta. For the next updates, I will try to focus again quite a bit on gameplay features, making the game more fun and interesting to play.

This is a short announcement, but thank you for being with us, and supporting the game.

And oh, don't forget to join our community at: https://discord.gg/SASN3A2CXh

Love,

Petru, BaleYc Studios