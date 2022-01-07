 Skip to content

Action! - Gameplay Recording and Streaming update for 7 January 2022

Action! 4.24.1 update is ready.

Hi Everyone,

We are uploading a small update for version 4.x that includes:

  • Screenshots can now be automatically grouped into folders just like video recordings (after enabling 'Group recordings into folders' option)
  • Xbox gamepad buttons can now be assigned as hotkeys
  • Fixed JPEG XL HDR screenshots not working in some situations (.jxl files are now supported from the latest official Chrome browser versions)

Soon we will inform you how to get Action 5.x Beta on Steam.

All the best in New Year,

Mirillis Team

