Brutal Orchestra 1.02 "Who's Laughing Now?"

Art by the incredibly talented Gloom Dude: https://twitter.com/ElmanoloC

Deep within the Garden the Giggling Minister is waiting. This new enemy has some terrifying tricks up his sleeve, but also comes with a fantastic music track that you may recognize from Brutal Orchestra's trailer.

We have been listening to your feedback and have updated Brutal Orchestra to include a new option to skip combat animations and an option to skip Brutal Orchestra's cinematics as well as many other changes.

We have lots more planned so keep an eye out! If you have been enjoying Brutal Orchestra and want to see more updates like this and larger content updates in the future make sure to drop us a review on Steam!

And now, the changelog.

Content

Added the Giggling Minister, a new enemy found in the Garden.

Added a new music track to accompany the Giggling Minister.

Features

Party side Field Effects now display their duration at all times.

Abilities that change values over time such as "Punch" and "Tears" now display their updated values when hovering over the party member that performs them.

Added Cloud Save functionality.

Added Linux support.

Added an option to skip combat animations, making the game much faster.

Added an option to skip cinematics by moving the mouse over the bottom part of the screen and selecting "Skip".

Size 2 enemies placement in the overworld is now more accurate to their placement in combat.

Character Balance

Changed "Fumes" to cost 1 blue pigment instead of a yellow at levels 3 and 4.

Changed "Maw" to cost an additional purple pigment at levels 2,3 and 4.

Changed "Huff" to cost 1 yellow pigment at all ranks.

Changed "Blow" to cost to 2 red pigments at ranks 3,4.

Enemy Balance

Increased Osman Sinnoks Health to 80. Reduced Osman and Sinnoks health to 60.

Boss "Super Attacks" will skip their animation if the ability misses.

Added two dead Mung at Mobius side to convey his size more clearly.

Item Balance

Changed "Lycanthopes Core's" damage to 7.

Reworked "Shark of Nowak" to work on Immortal party members.

Fixed "Fist Full of Ash".

Fixed "Colon Coins".

BugFixes

Fixed an issue where Bronzo wouldn't actually give the player money at the end of his questline.

Fixed a softlock that would occur when gaining too many items at the end of combat.

Fixed "Spiked Collar" and "Tondal's Vision" having their achievement art reversed in-game.

Fixed "Plot Amour's" achievement being purple instead of orange in-game.

Fixed Garden overworld props sometimes incorrectly facing away from the horizon.

Fixed Cinematic text going offscreen on certain resolution monitors.

Fixed Smoothskin's ambience being too loud.

Fixed Gospel's "Inspire" ability to no longer visually target the right ally.

Fixed attack's like "Vengeance" and "Pressure Guts" so they now play their animations at the correct times.

Fixed "Gulp" not moving the enemy if it failed to consume a pigment.

Fixed some of Trigger Finger's abilities not properly displaying that they will move him.

Fixed strange white pixels appearing behind longliver in the party selection menu.

Typo