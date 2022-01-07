MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS AND FIXES - UPDATE 5.2

Changelog
News
- Now the sacrifice stone will appear random drop chests with rare items.
- Now the Drop Backpack shows the amount of items you have inside, this way the player knows he's not leaving any items behind.
Improvements
- Now indigenous enemies and night monsters drop items just like normal animals.
- Now when dropping an item outside of an inventory slot it will be automatically dropped, before doing so, the item returned to the slot it was in, this way it is easier to drop items out of the backpack.
- Now when you use an item within the inventory, the item info panel is updated and remains active, allowing you to quickly use the same item multiple times, before when using an item, the panel would deactivate, and you had to click again to use in sequence.
- Reorganization of the save panel in the main menu, now the saved maps options are sorted in descending order from the year, then months, then the days and finally the hours, this way it is easier to find the last map saved, you can also sort by name.
- Improved collision physics of items that are dropped from the inventory.
- Aggressive Animals are now faster and smarter, artificial intelligence enhancements.
Bugs
- Fixed in-game menu overlay, indigenous item shop was overlaid on top of extra backpack, this bug has been fixed.
- Fixed bug preventing action music from playing when player was no longer in danger.
- Fixed the suspense music in the stream scene, it used to stop after a while, now it's looped until the player completes the objective.
