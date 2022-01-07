Paper Planet Charged Up Update

Added charged items!
Added 14 new items and reworked 1 old item!
-Rebalanced boss health
-Rebalanced enemy paperclip drops
-Made background colors slightly darker
-Fixed Zenith section zap hitboxes being too large
-Rebalanced Zenith section zap attack
-Reworked railgun into a charged item
-Gave bosses more consistent attack patterns
-Swapped red bullet and enemy spawning attacks for twins bosses
-Fixed firework bullets giving extra fireworks based on piercing
-Fixed cursed aura rendering over UI, and the inner circle rendering behind the outer
-Made tesla coil lightning slightly more saturated
Changed files in this update