Paper Planet update for 7 January 2022

Paper Planet Charged Up Update

Paper Planet Charged Up Update · Build 7987079 · 7 January 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added charged items!

Added 14 new items and reworked 1 old item!

-Rebalanced boss health

-Rebalanced enemy paperclip drops

-Made background colors slightly darker

-Fixed Zenith section zap hitboxes being too large

-Rebalanced Zenith section zap attack

-Reworked railgun into a charged item

-Gave bosses more consistent attack patterns

-Swapped red bullet and enemy spawning attacks for twins bosses

-Fixed firework bullets giving extra fireworks based on piercing

-Fixed cursed aura rendering over UI, and the inner circle rendering behind the outer

-Made tesla coil lightning slightly more saturated

