Game Update

Updating the game
What is done:
- Added tips for management at the beginning of the game.
- Added tooltips for using items.
- Increased running speed.
- Reduced stamina consumption.
- The number of spawning items has been increased.
- Added the sound of locked doors.
- The stations are slightly reduced in size.
In the next update:
- Load optimization for long games and weak PCs.
- Several new opponents.
- Changing the logic of behavior of old opponents.
- Random events on the train.
Changed files in this update