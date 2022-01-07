 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wrong train update for 7 January 2022

Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7987068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updating the game

What is done:

  1. Added tips for management at the beginning of the game.
  2. Added tooltips for using items.
  3. Increased running speed.
  4. Reduced stamina consumption.
  5. The number of spawning items has been increased.
  6. Added the sound of locked doors.
  7. The stations are slightly reduced in size.

    In the next update:
  8. Load optimization for long games and weak PCs.
  9. Several new opponents.
  10. Changing the logic of behavior of old opponents.
  11. Random events on the train.

Changed files in this update

Wrong train Content Depot 1852101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.