Battleships! - Update 1.3.4

Greetings Commanders!
We couldn't start the year in a better way than with an update, right? Also, we keep getting reinforcements every month in my Patreon account! Thank you very, very much, everyone!
Happy New Year and have fun!
Here is the Patreon list for Jan-2022:
Commanders:
- Ryan Schubert
- Jean-Philippe Martel
- Warlock Raccoon
Captains:
- XxVeratyrxX
- BalaCanabis
- Gary Scott
- Punkoala
- Zarinthal the Sleepy Dragon
- kolby varner
- Kevin Chote
- Gio
- ZipTieFun
Pilots:
- AJ Parker
- Latheos
- Casey Kelleher
- Graeme Kent
- suicidelmadness
- Tigger
- HansP3ter
- Brandon Curlee
- Lukas Zito
- Kalvadar
- Libo
- Scott Frisius
Rookies:
- Brian
- Herbert Monni
- Andrew
- James Ketola
- Martin Liwski
- Martin Nielsen
- Matthew Ritter
- Kero7
- Dave Barretti
- Jeremy Sandahl
Now, the 1.3.4 changes:
- Added charging weapons: You have to hold the button for a moment before it fires, for increased damage.
- Added 'Spinal Mounts': Special charging weapon mounts, which massively increases the weapon damage, for a very long cooldown time.
- Added new ship role: Battleship, with +10% Damage Resistance as bonus and Spinal Mounts as a special ability.
- Added Achilles and V5B-A, the CoT and Venghi Battleships, size 5 (Cruiser):
- Added 'Flux', an energy charge generated by new capacitor equipment, which is used to power certain items or weapons (for instance: spinal mounts)
- Added 2 items capable of generating and storing 'Flux': Flux Capacitor (😅) and Warp Diverter.
- Added item: Flux Accumulator.
- Added icons to represent cooldown, either for charging weapons or low rate of fire ones.
- Background and overall visuals received a considerable improvement. Planets have more details, you can occasionally see the sector star in the background, dark sectors are now darker (dark background always), among other things. Old saves will only partially benefit on this change.
- Added side view of your ship in the Hangar/Ship Setup.
- Replaced 'Transport' ship model with a new one called 'Goliath', increased it's size to Cruiser (5) and rarity to green:
- Added a warp drive and a proper gunner for the turret of Sam Holo's ship.
- Added a dual barrel gun for the Geraki (Sam Holo's ship) turret.
- Fixed energy modifier from Space Pilot bonus not applying correctly.
- Gunners will no longer fire Non-Point Defense weapons against drones or missiles.
- Added another warning on top of the screen when your fleet ship explodes.
- Fleet Ships can now use multiple/different stacks of drones.
- Added a grid to the sector map and scanner.
- Reputation gain through trading is now capped at 1000.
- Further improved AI path-finding.
- Key Input messages now show the correct button assigned to it (example: Press G to dock).
- Fixed friendly targets not shooting back after you order fire at them.
- Fleet Ships no longer buy ammo over their ship's cargo capacity, and you get a warning if they need more space for it.
- Fixed BUG that allowed equipping a weapon bigger than the hardpoint space.
- Fixed slot spaces not updating after equipping or unequipping a weapon.
Changed files in this update