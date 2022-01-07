Bug fixes for version 0.6 + a new artifact detector!

Howdy Scientists!

This week, I worked on all the bugs that were submitted for the new Alpha 0.6 version, don't forget to download the new version manually if you disabled automatic updates.

There was also a recurring issue of the artifacts being too difficult to find, so I introduced an artifact detector that you can build. I think this is an interesting game mechanic that I could build on. I'm considering adding an "Augmented Reality" skill that would permit to use more than one detector at once, and you could for example visualize soil conditions, plants diseases, pollinator status, ... Let me know if you have other ideas!