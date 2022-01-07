 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

WoMen in Science update for 7 January 2022

Bug fixes for version 0.6 + a new artifact detector!

Share · View all patches · Build 7986759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy Scientists!

This week, I worked on all the bugs that were submitted for the new Alpha 0.6 version, don't forget to download the new version manually if you disabled automatic updates.

There was also a recurring issue of the artifacts being too difficult to find, so I introduced an artifact detector that you can build. I think this is an interesting game mechanic that I could build on. I'm considering adding an "Augmented Reality" skill that would permit to use more than one detector at once, and you could for example visualize soil conditions, plants diseases, pollinator status, ... Let me know if you have other ideas!

Changed files in this update

WIS Windows Depot 1097211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.