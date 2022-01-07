Update 1.1.3 bug crash fixes, new optimization

Hello everyone,

I updated the game to version 1.1.3 that fixed the bug crash.

I also added a small optimization for high quality graphic mode that uses FXAA for anti-aliasing instead of SMAA (that is used for Very High and Ultra).

The FPS cap issue for Very High and Ultra mode also be fixed, now you can limit FPS for these modes.

The next update I will add new decorations and rework the decoration UI for better decoration browsing.

And finally, don't forget to wishlist and follow this upcoming DLC (will coming next week):

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1780810/Chill_Corner__Live_Wallpaper__Custom_Music/

The new DLC album also will be coming in the next several updates.

Cheer!