Update 9.4.5 Released!

Update 9.4.5 has been released and next to removing the holiday skins includes the following changes:
- Added: New emotes: /wave, /sit, /bow, and /salute
- Added: Modkit support for custom images for signs and Ecopedia banners
(More Info: Example Mod & Wiki Documentation)
- Fixed: Laws using a progressive percent were unable to accept 0 as the minimum threshold
- Fixed: Firing a bow was creating errors in server logs
We were also made aware that we didn't attach the full changelog for the prior Update 9.4.4. We're very sorry for this and here are the full patch notes:
- Added: New admin commands to help manage the skill points and levels of other players
- Fixed: It was possible to exploit furniture score calculations by placing furniture in the gaps of the wall between rooms
- Fixed: Plants would not render on the edges of the screen when rotating the camera in third person
- Fixed: Eco client would freeze when failing to get a response from Steam while in the middle of connecting to a server. This now causes a timeout with an error message explaining the problem.
- Fixed: Eco client would freeze when failing to connect to a Cloud Worlds when the relay server was unreachable
- Fixed: Using "Global Timer" as the value for a law effect would cause an exception
- Fixed: There was a situation that could result in some plants dying on a fresh world even when they were in a habitable environment
- Fixed: Exiting a UI with the left mouse button would also trigger the tool being held
- Fixed: Economy Viewer would show negative values for crafting time remaining on public crafting stations with finished orders
- Fixed: Mods downloaded from mods.io were being placed in the incorrect folder
- Fixed: There were still cases of rounding errors for currency transactions with fractions of a cent
- Other: Various Localization updates and fixes
