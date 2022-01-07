 Skip to content

EPICA update for 7 January 2022

BETA PATCH 1.4.8

BETA PATCH 1.4.8 · Build 7986372

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ai

Added Ai to the Castle Brun dungeon

Locations

Added ivy to buildings in Tarnmill

Combat

Improved combat impact effects

Lobby

Improved the character name entry visibility and check for name

  • Added cursor images
  • Addressed several issues

