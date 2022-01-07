BETA PATCH 1.4.8

Ai
Added Ai to the Castle Brun dungeon
Locations
Added ivy to buildings in Tarnmill
Combat
Improved combat impact effects
Lobby
Improved the character name entry visibility and check for name
- Added cursor images
- Addressed several issues
