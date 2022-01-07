+ Thunderstorm VFX, + 817 components, + 4 scene

I have made by your requests:
-
Dream forest (Scene)
-
Auto remove of default position when you load timeline saved early
-
Thunderstorm VFX
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2706152684
DLC Free components update
- 8 cars
- 7 Truck
- 6 Cyber cars (Vehicles/Future)
- Cyber bike
- 82 High tech (Constructions)
- 192 Military outpost props
- 184 Labs props
- 127 Store props
- 209 Buildings (Constructions)
- ACS 1 with shooting VFX (Vehicles/Future)
DLC Buildings update
- Parkland
DLC Rooms update
- Attic
- Reading room
DLC Medieval update
- Improved quality of some scenes
Changed files in this update