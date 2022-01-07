 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Clip maker update for 7 January 2022

+ Thunderstorm VFX, + 817 components, + 4 scene

Share · View all patches · Build 7986301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have made by your requests:

  • Dream forest (Scene)

  • Auto remove of default position when you load timeline saved early

  • Thunderstorm VFX

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2706152684

DLC Free components update

  • 8 cars
  • 7 Truck
  • 6 Cyber cars (Vehicles/Future)
  • Cyber bike
  • 82 High tech (Constructions)
  • 192 Military outpost props
  • 184 Labs props
  • 127 Store props
  • 209 Buildings (Constructions)
  • ACS 1 with shooting VFX (Vehicles/Future)

DLC Buildings update

  • Parkland

DLC Rooms update

  • Attic
  • Reading room

DLC Medieval update

  • Improved quality of some scenes

Changed files in this update

Clip maker Content Depot 1536421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.