v1.3.19 - The Bug Fix & Improvements Minor Update!

Dear Stormworkers,

Happy new year!

To start the year off, we are releasing a bug-fix focused minor update! This update includes many fixes and improvements that have been requested by the community.

As always, we thank the many players who have given clear and detailed feedback and reports on the issue tracker - this makes it much easier for us to add the changes that you are asking for - so thank you. This week we have tried including the issue numbers in the changelog to help explain what has changed and why it has changed.

We are planning to announce the release date and more details of the next major update next week! The next major update is really exciting so this is a big event for us. See you next week for more info!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.3.19

Fix - #986 CTD when vehicle is removed while player is viewing a tooltip from it

Fix - #565 Microcontroller component states not saving

Fix - #3117 Restored missing Donkk Island Ruins

Fix - #1668 Microcontroller mass and centre of mass now scale with size

Fix - #3792 resetVehicleState offsetting loaded vehicles by their voxel offset

Fix - #3709 despawnVehicle deferred event not triggering onVehicleDespawn

Fix - #3708 discard on despawned objects are now handled immediately (deferring this caused them to persist after a save/load)

Fix - #3732 Weapon components pulling from blocked junction surfaces

Fix - #4296 Added getStartTile alias for getStartIsland to be consistent with documentation

Fix - Fluid port/intake components not using compartment sampling position

Rework - Air Scoop Intake now has a reserved voxel consistent with other intake components

Balance - Reduced radio voice chat static noise