Gold Hunter Playtest update for 7 January 2022

Version 0.5746 Alpha

7 January 2022

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with sell gold, only removed from player, if selected

■ Fixed error with pickup items from storage racks in store

Savegame

■ Fixed error with loading location for item "washingplant01"

