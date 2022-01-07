 Skip to content

Sucker Punch update for 7 January 2022

Sucker Punching (with) friends is so much fun!

Sucker Punch VR 1.10 update brings an overhaul to the Multiplayer match experience!

Notes:

  • Multiplayer menu and match creation overhaul (no more room codes!)
  • A new glove! (Lancers Gauntlet)
  • New power! (Lance of Heros)
  • Bug fixes & polish

