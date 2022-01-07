Sucker Punching (with) friends is so much fun!

Sucker Punch VR 1.10 update brings an overhaul to the Multiplayer match experience!
Notes:
- Multiplayer menu and match creation overhaul (no more room codes!)
- A new glove! (Lancers Gauntlet)
- New power! (Lance of Heros)
- Bug fixes & polish
