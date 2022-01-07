 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 7 January 2022

v0.108a

Share · View all patches · Build 7986275 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Adjusted daily gifts so they are more varied and have better network performance
  2. Added Higher Guild - Guild of Priests
  3. Added Guild of Priests guild outpost in Keltrath
  4. Added Guild of Priests entrance quest
  5. Added Priest Guild skills - cure serious and critical wounds, detect alignment,

    cause light, serious and critical wounds, absolve, heal wounds, shrine
  6. Added Priest Guild guild rank tiered magical maces, hammers and staves
  7. Some more work on auto-target and target-lock to try and improve both
  8. Prevented non-weapon items being dragged to the weapon bar
  9. Fixed the block getting to the Dwarven mines under the arena

