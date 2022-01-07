- Adjusted daily gifts so they are more varied and have better network performance
- Added Higher Guild - Guild of Priests
- Added Guild of Priests guild outpost in Keltrath
- Added Guild of Priests entrance quest
- Added Priest Guild skills - cure serious and critical wounds, detect alignment,
cause light, serious and critical wounds, absolve, heal wounds, shrine
- Added Priest Guild guild rank tiered magical maces, hammers and staves
- Some more work on auto-target and target-lock to try and improve both
- Prevented non-weapon items being dragged to the weapon bar
- Fixed the block getting to the Dwarven mines under the arena
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 7 January 2022
v0.108a
