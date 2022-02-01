Update incoming! The Uptown Kings Update

Hello, Dealers!
The long-awaited update has just landed on Steam! We’re proud to present the massive Uptown Kings Update.
The new patch introduces enormous changes to the game core, mechanics and balance. We put all efforts to make sure old saved games work perfectly and adapt to the new systems, but highly encourage you to try out the experience from scratch and start a new game!
What’s new?
- New drug demand system;
- New money laundering mechanics;
- New sector;
- New hideouts;
- Gang rebalancing;
- Power sabotage mechanics;
- Apartment manager mode;
- Dealer levelling system;
- Improved time flow;
- More save slots;
- And many, many more!
Update the game now and start discovering new additions. Take a look at the new sector, see how your job changes! And most of all, have fun!
Patch 1.1 changelog
Newly added:
- New map sector and 7 new sale areas and 5 new hideouts
- New money laundering mechanics
- New gang money payment method and gang overall fixes and rebalancing
- Added 3 new shops
- New furniture and equipment including special money safes and more
- New items including valuables
- Added power sabotage mechanics
- Added usable keys and key passages
- Added security cameras that can alert the police
- Added interactive trash containers that generate random loot from time to time as well they can be used to dump and remove unused items
- Added an apartment manager mode to the furniture mode, where you can either sell unused furniture and equipment as well as ship them to other hideouts
- Added the ability to turn standing lamps on and off manually if needed
- Added the ability to put some of the decorations or lighting objects onto other furniture (like plants or TV on tabletops and more)
- Added tabletop lamps to place on tables and workstations
- Added dealer levelling system
- Added a chance of dealer arrests with the option to bail them out of prison earlier
- Added new hideout stats including boosting up the max amount of dealers
- Changed the flow of time (increased) and added a weekend order system (weekends generate more and bigger orders)
- Added a completely new drug demand system (drug demand differs per sale area as well as the proportion of demand for low-tier and high-tier drugs have been rebalanced. This introduces more strategy into distribution
- Added active bushes all over the map that make noise as well as slow down the player if ran into
- Added fall damage for high altitude jumps that temporarily slows the player down
- Added the ability to expand the save slot list up to 20 slots
- Added slot looting mechanics to dead drops and trash containers
Changed:
- New reworked grid inventory system with stacks and new drug package stacking
- Reworked NPC and police spawn and despawn systems for reduces CPU usage and removal of multiple NPC related issues and glitches
- Reworked many technical, economical and balance aspects of the game
- New reworked item, shop, inventory equipment and furniture backend data system that will highly improve the ability to rework world and item properties and balancing regardless of saved serialised data as well as making it much easier to introduce new content to the game
- Removed shop stock limits
- Reworked many technical aspects of the workstation as well as removed many quality of life issues
- Rebalanced weed growth time and settings and balanced it
- New ShadyComm map including new map and sectors
- Reworked the main world map including new icons, color coding and more
- Added the map player marker for the underground
Performance:
- Improved performance with draw distance, lighting and texturing changes and system changes reducing mostly CPU usage
- Improved underground sewer performance significantly
