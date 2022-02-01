Update incoming! The Uptown Kings Update

Hello, Dealers!

The long-awaited update has just landed on Steam! We’re proud to present the massive Uptown Kings Update.

The new patch introduces enormous changes to the game core, mechanics and balance. We put all efforts to make sure old saved games work perfectly and adapt to the new systems, but highly encourage you to try out the experience from scratch and start a new game!

What’s new?

New drug demand system;

New money laundering mechanics;

New sector;

New hideouts;

Gang rebalancing;

Power sabotage mechanics;

Apartment manager mode;

Dealer levelling system;

Improved time flow;

More save slots;

And many, many more!

Update the game now and start discovering new additions. Take a look at the new sector, see how your job changes! And most of all, have fun!

Patch 1.1 changelog

Newly added:

New map sector and 7 new sale areas and 5 new hideouts

New money laundering mechanics

New gang money payment method and gang overall fixes and rebalancing

Added 3 new shops

New furniture and equipment including special money safes and more

New items including valuables

Added power sabotage mechanics

Added usable keys and key passages

Added security cameras that can alert the police

Added interactive trash containers that generate random loot from time to time as well they can be used to dump and remove unused items

Added an apartment manager mode to the furniture mode, where you can either sell unused furniture and equipment as well as ship them to other hideouts

Added the ability to turn standing lamps on and off manually if needed

Added the ability to put some of the decorations or lighting objects onto other furniture (like plants or TV on tabletops and more)

Added tabletop lamps to place on tables and workstations

Added dealer levelling system

Added a chance of dealer arrests with the option to bail them out of prison earlier

Added new hideout stats including boosting up the max amount of dealers

Changed the flow of time (increased) and added a weekend order system (weekends generate more and bigger orders)

Added a completely new drug demand system (drug demand differs per sale area as well as the proportion of demand for low-tier and high-tier drugs have been rebalanced. This introduces more strategy into distribution

Added active bushes all over the map that make noise as well as slow down the player if ran into

Added fall damage for high altitude jumps that temporarily slows the player down

Added the ability to expand the save slot list up to 20 slots

Added slot looting mechanics to dead drops and trash containers

Changed:

New reworked grid inventory system with stacks and new drug package stacking

Reworked NPC and police spawn and despawn systems for reduces CPU usage and removal of multiple NPC related issues and glitches

Reworked many technical, economical and balance aspects of the game

New reworked item, shop, inventory equipment and furniture backend data system that will highly improve the ability to rework world and item properties and balancing regardless of saved serialised data as well as making it much easier to introduce new content to the game

Removed shop stock limits

Reworked many technical aspects of the workstation as well as removed many quality of life issues

Rebalanced weed growth time and settings and balanced it

New ShadyComm map including new map and sectors

Reworked the main world map including new icons, color coding and more

Added the map player marker for the underground

