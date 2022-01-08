HEATED Alpha is Live!

Hi all! Welcome to HEATED!

Today, we launched the alpha for Heated. This alpha test will run for about one month, which will hopefully give me plenty of time to collect information on the game, identify issues, and see what the community thinks of the project so far. The alpha is free and open for anyone.

If you haven't already, join the discord! This is a good place to send feedback, send bug reports, and more. The invite can be found here: https://discord.gg/2f8TCmX

What to expect

Heated's strategy mode is at the "minimum viable product," meaning that it has the minimum amount of features to be "acceptable," in my eyes. In short, the game has the structure and flow that I have been aiming for in development. From here, it's a matter of adding more layers on top of it to make the game have more content, variety, and overall enjoyment. This may not be able to occupy you for the whole month, but maybe you can have some fun rounds with some friends.

On top of that, expect bugs. We've been able to catch and patch the majority of the big issues, but there is still work to be done. The bug-reporting channel is available in the discord to report these, and in addition I will be creating a google form to report issues.

What's not in the Alpha

Sadly dedicated servers did not make the cut, and the game relies on P2P networking. There is a server browser for those looking for other players, as well as this discord. Once Beta is reached, P2P will be removed in favor of dedicated server hosting. In addition, there is no single-player mode. If you are looking for players, feel free to use this discord! Heck, if I'm free maybe I'll jump into a few lobbies.

What I am looking for

Besides finding bugs, this test phase will serve as an overview of how players will treat this game. I'm looking to see what mechanics work, what doesn't work, what people like, and what people hate. This is the first time the game (hopefully) will be played outside the realm of myself and my friends, so I'm curious how things will play out.

As for content updates, I usually get busy with additional commitments outside of Heated, but I may be able to release an update. No promises.

That's it! I'll post in here again when it is live. If you would like to see what's planned for the future of this game, here's a link to the trello board: https://trello.com/b/4sR4k27u/project-management

Thanks for checking out the game, and I hope you have fun!