Small Update - 0.45(1)

Changes

Characters now blink!

The game now takes 1 less GB of RAM!

New music for Boat / Fish stages!

The game should no longer start muted.

Curse Altar Bug Fix

Quest Tab 'X' button fixed

Old Jumper Pants drops should no longer be "Skin Bottoms"

What We Do

As you already know, we are self-publishing this game.

It means marketing, as you already see, is not of the best quality.

We still work hard on getting people to play it,

sponsor influencers, and be posted on worthwhile places.

Since we have to deal with a somewhat peculiar problem in which players leave because there are not many players in yet. We thought about releasing a mobile port, which would share players with the PC port.

That is mostly in order to populate the game with more players since the mobile market is slightly more straightforward in terms of marketing.

That's not our primary goal, but an option nonetheless.

We will try to keep the game updated weekly while focusing on low-hanging fruits and quick wins in terms of first-time experience and retention.

We focus less on creating more content and more on marketing at the moment, but this will surely change as soon as the ball starts rolling.

Thank you for your patience!