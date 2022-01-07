Release Update 0.3

As always: Let us know what you think about it and of course, have fun playing our new version.

Everything what Update 0.3 includes:

New Resource: Gold Ingots

New Resource: Gold Ore

New Resource: Fire Gem

New Resource: Fire Medallions

New Product Variants: You can upgrade swords, daggers, axes and hammers

New Content: Goldsmith's Table

New Content: Another mine shaft

Improvement: Smelting gold ore

Improvement: Trader sells gems

Improvement: Sound effects for the smelting process

Improvement: Smelted ores will be moved into the chests directly

Improvement: Smelters now show how much time is left until they are done smelting

Improvement: Error sound effect to improve negative feedback

Bugfix: Sound effect by using empty chests deleted

Bugfix: Duplication when using chests

Bugfix: A lot more details also fixed, as always

There are already new features in development, which are not ready at the moment. Update 0.4 will probably come towards the end of February.

Update 0.4 will bring new magic gems, more quests, a book which will be help the player fulfil certain requests, along with bigger and new product storages. There is already the problem, that there is no space to store all the products, so we should definitly add more product storage.

Cheers!

Your Master Forge Developers