Master Forge update for 7 January 2022

Release Update 0.3

Build 7986101 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We are very happy to announce our first content update Version 0.3.

As always: Let us know what you think about it and of course, have fun playing our new version.

Everything what Update 0.3 includes:

  • New Resource: Gold Ingots

  • New Resource: Gold Ore

  • New Resource: Fire Gem

  • New Resource: Fire Medallions

  • New Product Variants: You can upgrade swords, daggers, axes and hammers

  • New Content: Goldsmith's Table

  • New Content: Another mine shaft

  • Improvement: Smelting gold ore

  • Improvement: Trader sells gems

  • Improvement: Sound effects for the smelting process

  • Improvement: Smelted ores will be moved into the chests directly

  • Improvement: Smelters now show how much time is left until they are done smelting

  • Improvement: Error sound effect to improve negative feedback

  • Bugfix: Sound effect by using empty chests deleted

  • Bugfix: Duplication when using chests

  • Bugfix: A lot more details also fixed, as always

There are already new features in development, which are not ready at the moment. Update 0.4 will probably come towards the end of February.

Update 0.4 will bring new magic gems, more quests, a book which will be help the player fulfil certain requests, along with bigger and new product storages. There is already the problem, that there is no space to store all the products, so we should definitly add more product storage.

Cheers!

Your Master Forge Developers

