Update 4: New classes and masks, class changes, map improvements and bugfixes!

This update adds two new classes: A new robber called "Crypto", which focuses on disabling cop gadgets and slowly accumulating money by using the banks PCs to mine crypto coins, which count towards the robbers saved money amount. Equipped with a pistol and a taser he isn't very strong in direct engagements, but his ability disables all cameras, sentries, elevator buttons and other cop gadgets in a large radius for eight seconds. His main target is to slowly install crypto miners to the banks PCs, without the cops noticing them since they can uninstall them before they finish mining their coin.

The other class is a new cop called "FED Agent", she can place holograms of herself to deter robbers from engaging in illegal activity in that area, but her main focus is on interacting with money bags dropped by the robbers. She automatically uncovers nearby money bags, and can pick them up and hide them somewhere else in the employee zone of the bank. Money bags she picks up also automatically get replaced with a paint bomb that looks like a money bag to the robbers, but instead of gaining money, they will be marked by a big color splash that will reveal their identity until they change clothes. She is equipped with a taser and a brand-new "Heavy Pistol", with very high damage, but only semi-automatic firing and a small magazine, so be aware of that!

There are also some changes to existing classes to help balance them a bit, and help weak and rarely played classes become a bit more fun and viable. Below are the winrates and playrates of all classes in the last two weeks:





One of the weakest classes in the last patch was the Sniper, while providing some distraction he wasn't very versatile, which is why he received a big buff in this update: He can now hold his reload key (default "R") to switch between four different types of ammunition, high caliber rounds against players which deal high damage, Shock ammo that temporarily stuns hit players and disables hit gadgets, explosive ammo that can destroy vault doors, and Tracer darts that reveal the location of the hit cop for 10 seconds.

The Distractor class also received some buffs, he now uses a modified pistol that uses incendiary ammo which has a 50% chance of spawning a small fire at the bullet impact location, this helps him ignite plants from further away and gives him more versatility. His decoy launcher now also has a much smaller audible range, and the decoys now also spawn a small fire when exploding, allowing him to use them to ignite plants with a delay.

There are also three new types of masks, two that reduce received fall and explosive damage respectively, and one that slowly damages the robber that equips it but in return, provides interest on money he holds on his back while he is in an employee zone, allowing him to multiply his stolen money if he can somehow manage to hide inside the bank while carrying the money.

Big Bank also received some much-needed changes, with a rework to the second-floor jewelry area, giving robbers more cover in that area, combined with a new wall-mounted ATM that allows them to quickly climb up into that area, it should make it easier for robbers to steal the jewelry or use the drill in that zone. The lower teller area was quite empty before, this has been changed with new lootable cash registers, players will also find a new kitchen, lots of new signs to help navigate the bank, and a new bulletproof camera in the big upper vault.





Along with those changes, this update comes with lots of bug fixes, you can take a look at them in the full changelog below. If you have any questions or feedback, please let me know below!

Full changelog: