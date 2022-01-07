New Build!

Happy New Year from Repulse! We hope you had a great time during the holiday season and have an even greater 2022! We are back with another changelog for Iragon and even though there aren’t a lot of new changes and additions this week, we are excited to be entering 2022 with big plans for Iragon. Make sure you stay tuned!

Demon Girl Hair Physics

If you remember our lovely demon girl, you’ll be happy to see that she now has interactive hair physics only in VR for now. So, apart from pulling her tail you can now also play with her hair.

Erika’s Lingerie Changes

Also, it seems like people weren’t really crazy about Erika’s new lingerie outfits, that’s why we made some adjustments to them. You’ll see them in the “WIP Models” room. Make sure to exit the Experimental hall after you’ve checked everything out so that you get to vote for your favorite stuff.

Enemy Health Adjustment

Next, in the test level from the previous build that leads up to the “Widow’s den” we decided to nerf the enemies’ health a little bit because we felt like they are a bit too OP for such a narrow built level.

VR Teleportation Fixes

Next to her is the fox girl. Her ears and her hair react when you try to touch them and they move around.

VR Interactive Sex Scene Iteration

And last but not least, we made a few fixes to the teleportation locomotion in VR like being able to teleport during an NPC interaction and others.

Do you want to customize the girls?

If we add an option to somehow be able to make a custom girl in the game to play around with, would you do it?