Alpha 58 - Hotfix 7

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (7) for Alpha 58 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Shifting/Relocating Fastened objects on Raft when Attaching/Detaching Raft modules
- Fixed: Raft is sometimes Tilting/Rolling when Adding/Removing wood to/from Fastened Trunk Holder
- Changed: Trunk Holder "settle down" time (effective just after add/get wood) to 1 second (from 3 seconds)
- Fixed: Not disappearing Green Raft module Preview model during already started (but not yet finished) Attach phase and walking furthey away from the actually attached module
- Fixed: "Auto Off" animated hotkey background not hides/reset when Auto paddling and exiting the Canoe
- Fixed: UI stuck in Map Mode after the Global Map with Sextant was shown
- Fixed: Possibility to create duplicated object in inventory by dragging an object to Hand slot and clicking the "Equip" button
- Fixed: Possibility to create duplicated object in inventory by starting to drag (and stopping it) an object from Hand slot and clicking the "Equip" button
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update