P&C Beta Update: 07.01.2022

The Spika is finally ready, and so is Mermaid Princess!
DAMN. But there's much more in this build! I have been really busy, but I'm glad of every addition I've made, I hope it's the same for you guys and gals!
Now it's time to start cleaning, optimizing, and move out of Early Access!
Size: 896.1 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess event IV (Spika battle) added
ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess event V added
ːswirliesː Birds and Mermaids added to the "See Man's Collection II" quest
ːswirliesː Birds and Mermaids added to the "Ironclad Gigolo" quest
ːswirliesː Birds and Mermaids added to the "My Dear Love" quest
ːswirliesː Chonger and Spika monsters added to the "Monster Killer Turbo" quest
ːswirliesː Spika Achievement and Medal can now be obtained
ːswirliesː "Sea Terror" and "Abyss Flaps" can now be crafted at Vesta's shop
ːswirliesː Jardin, Crystal Blacksmith, added
ːswirliesː "Glass Cut" and "Crystal Helm" can now be crafted at Jardin's shop
ːswirliesː Kobold / Human / Slime Princess assets rework is complete (much fewer files and MBs are being used)
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed "choked" Dog Princess stopping the Knight from resurrecting Princesses in the Putridarium
ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Princess never stopping the Knight from resurrecting Bird
ːswirliesː Fixed endless Princess recruiting with resurrection
ːswirliesː Fixed some battles against Dog Princess causing Game Overs to stop happening
ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight being able to pass through walls after one of Cat Princess' events
ːswirliesː Fixed custom Rabbit Princess nurse costume showing the Spooky one instead
ːswirliesː Fixed Komachi not awarding the Knight with the "Penned In" costume for birds
Changed depots in beta branch