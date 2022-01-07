P&C Beta Update: 07.01.2022

The Spika is finally ready, and so is Mermaid Princess!

DAMN. But there's much more in this build! I have been really busy, but I'm glad of every addition I've made, I hope it's the same for you guys and gals!

Now it's time to start cleaning, optimizing, and move out of Early Access!

Size: 896.1 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess event IV (Spika battle) added

ːswirliesː Mermaid Princess event V added

ːswirliesː Birds and Mermaids added to the "See Man's Collection II" quest

ːswirliesː Birds and Mermaids added to the "Ironclad Gigolo" quest

ːswirliesː Birds and Mermaids added to the "My Dear Love" quest

ːswirliesː Chonger and Spika monsters added to the "Monster Killer Turbo" quest

ːswirliesː Spika Achievement and Medal can now be obtained

ːswirliesː "Sea Terror" and "Abyss Flaps" can now be crafted at Vesta's shop

ːswirliesː Jardin, Crystal Blacksmith, added

ːswirliesː "Glass Cut" and "Crystal Helm" can now be crafted at Jardin's shop

ːswirliesː Kobold / Human / Slime Princess assets rework is complete (much fewer files and MBs are being used)

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed "choked" Dog Princess stopping the Knight from resurrecting Princesses in the Putridarium

ːswirliesː Fixed Dog Princess never stopping the Knight from resurrecting Bird

ːswirliesː Fixed endless Princess recruiting with resurrection

ːswirliesː Fixed some battles against Dog Princess causing Game Overs to stop happening

ːswirliesː Fixed the Knight being able to pass through walls after one of Cat Princess' events

ːswirliesː Fixed custom Rabbit Princess nurse costume showing the Spooky one instead

ːswirliesː Fixed Komachi not awarding the Knight with the "Penned In" costume for birds