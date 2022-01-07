Update 0.37.2

Content
- Added decorative ropes (default rope, metal rope, wire) to the game, which can be placed between two points with custom width and weight settings
Features & Improvements
- Default save path is now hidden on the UI
- Added scripting nodes to change color, intensity and range of (scripting)lights
- Added scripting nodes to check if a unit is passive, corpse or animal
- Scripting nodes will now show their description while hovering over them
- Scripting node input and output parameters will now show a description while hovering over them
- Modular parts will no longer be destroyed when the attached object is destroyed
Bug fixes
- Fixed that spawned weapons by scripting would despawn
- Fixed that spawned shields by scripting wouldnt fall down
- Fixed that spawned horses by scripting would fly
- Fixed that selected x-shaped sticky nodes would break the selection of objects
- Fixed player swimming
- Fixed various problems with the scripting light settings UI
- Fixed bullet shell directions on HMGs
- Fixed that vanilla siege units didnt save their equipment correctly
- Fixed that roof walls could not be placed on triangle roof parts
- Fixed that units that were pushed off by the player would fly in the air
- Fixed various animation issues related to snow coverage in the editor
- Fixed issues related to copy/pasting while snow coverage is enabled
- Fixed a bug that prevented modular parts from being placed after the terrain got changed
As already said in the last patch notes, the development of the next big update will begin next week. Make sure to join the discord server to stay up to date with the latest development previews and news:
https://discord.gg/jnigames
Changed files in this update