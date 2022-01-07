Wild Boar Update

Hello Hunters!
In this update we introduce our first new animal - Wild Boar! These loud and heavily built animals are found in big groups all around the reserve. Check the area for their unique feeding tracks and lure them in with the brand new caller. But you better carry the new .44 revolver with you since on a rare occasion the boars can turn aggressive if you get too close.
Additions
- New Animal - Wild Boar
- Wild Boar caller
- Wild Boar info book
- Wild Boar trophy statues
- New weapon - .44 revolver
- Sidearm slots to waist
Changes
- Info board opens when the player buys an item
- RAM optimization
- Bullet returns to ammo box if it’s held when the gun is put away
- Optics stabilization distance is checked from the object, not from the controller
- Weapons stabilization allows now more controller movement before the stabilization ends
- Ejecting unused ammo from the .303 rifle now adds the ejected ammo back to the players ammo*
- General reflections to all maps**
- Early morning sky doesn't have a black horizon anymore
- Removed auto exposure. This feature darkened the view when looking towards the sun, making the game very dark. Now light is more even and clearer
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue where the player can grab objects from distance
-
Fixed an issue where ammo item location can't be else than the default slot without errors
-
Fixed an issue where item incompatible with the backslot caused controller to vibrate always when touching it
-
Fixed an issue where animals might not spawn and there isn't vegetation in the Bulgarian reserve
-
This is a temporary solution for losing .303 ammo when quitting the game. You can now eject ammo from .303 rifle with the slider to preserve them.
** All maps have now general reflections, making metal textures and water more realistic. It shouldn’t have performance impact but please let us know in the forums or our Discord if you experience worse performance.
Happy hog hunting everybody!
