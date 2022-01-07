Wild Boar Update

Hello Hunters!

In this update we introduce our first new animal - Wild Boar! These loud and heavily built animals are found in big groups all around the reserve. Check the area for their unique feeding tracks and lure them in with the brand new caller. But you better carry the new .44 revolver with you since on a rare occasion the boars can turn aggressive if you get too close.

Additions

New Animal - Wild Boar

Wild Boar caller

Wild Boar info book

Wild Boar trophy statues

New weapon - .44 revolver

Sidearm slots to waist

Changes

Info board opens when the player buys an item

RAM optimization

Bullet returns to ammo box if it’s held when the gun is put away

Optics stabilization distance is checked from the object, not from the controller

Weapons stabilization allows now more controller movement before the stabilization ends

Ejecting unused ammo from the .303 rifle now adds the ejected ammo back to the players ammo*

General reflections to all maps**

Early morning sky doesn't have a black horizon anymore

Removed auto exposure. This feature darkened the view when looking towards the sun, making the game very dark. Now light is more even and clearer

Fixes

Fixed an issue where the player can grab objects from distance

Fixed an issue where ammo item location can't be else than the default slot without errors

Fixed an issue where item incompatible with the backslot caused controller to vibrate always when touching it

Fixed an issue where animals might not spawn and there isn't vegetation in the Bulgarian reserve

This is a temporary solution for losing .303 ammo when quitting the game. You can now eject ammo from .303 rifle with the slider to preserve them.

** All maps have now general reflections, making metal textures and water more realistic. It shouldn’t have performance impact but please let us know in the forums or our Discord if you experience worse performance.

Happy hog hunting everybody!

