 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

FurryFury update for 7 January 2022

update 0.971: Fixes Twixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7985603 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



Just a bunch of bugfixes. Bon apetit!

  • Wrong comic shown after 12th adventure - Fixed.
  • After finishing 10th adventure sometimes 11th wouldn’t unlock until the restart of the game - Fixed.
  • Two cards in Shoppe have permanent selection on them - Fixed.
  • Sometimes the tutorial doesn’t end when played from the adventure map - Fixed.
  • After skipping the tutorial, notifications on the map blinks constantly - Fixed.
  • Selection frame for objects on the arena sometimes disappear when you still hover the cursor over it - Fixed.
  • Possible to open Options menu during the match ending slowmo - Fixed.
  • Scarabs sometimes go beneath violet goo on the ground - Fixed.
  • Clicking on Maggot/Scarab when it dies, leaves the info cloud permanently opened - Fixed.
  • Wrong GrimFinale music in adventure 4 - Fixed.
  • On the jungle arena with a round zone, there is a shiny element on the ground (remnant of the 3rd button) - Fixed.
  • Maggot spawners (on desert arenas) sometimes doesn;t select when hovering mouse over them - Fixed.

Thanks for the feedback, and for playing, and see you soon, in the update 0.98.

Marcin (Tinek) Michalski

Changed files in this update

FurryFury Content Depot 906871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.