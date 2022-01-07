update 0.971: Fixes Twixes

Just a bunch of bugfixes. Bon apetit!
- Wrong comic shown after 12th adventure - Fixed.
- After finishing 10th adventure sometimes 11th wouldn’t unlock until the restart of the game - Fixed.
- Two cards in Shoppe have permanent selection on them - Fixed.
- Sometimes the tutorial doesn’t end when played from the adventure map - Fixed.
- After skipping the tutorial, notifications on the map blinks constantly - Fixed.
- Selection frame for objects on the arena sometimes disappear when you still hover the cursor over it - Fixed.
- Possible to open Options menu during the match ending slowmo - Fixed.
- Scarabs sometimes go beneath violet goo on the ground - Fixed.
- Clicking on Maggot/Scarab when it dies, leaves the info cloud permanently opened - Fixed.
- Wrong GrimFinale music in adventure 4 - Fixed.
- On the jungle arena with a round zone, there is a shiny element on the ground (remnant of the 3rd button) - Fixed.
- Maggot spawners (on desert arenas) sometimes doesn;t select when hovering mouse over them - Fixed.
Thanks for the feedback, and for playing, and see you soon, in the update 0.98.
Marcin (Tinek) Michalski
