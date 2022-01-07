Update Log 1.0.0.9 (Text Fixes, Adjustments of quest side)

Hi Travelers,
Hope you’re having fun playing Sands of Salzaar. The second patch of 2022 - V.1.0.0.9 just went out. It fixes some lingering issues from the previous version, including Text fixes, UI Display improvements and Adjustments of quest and combat stats, etc. Below is the full changelogs:
2021-1-7 Salzaar Update Log (V1.0.0.9)
NEW ADDITIONS
-
Added new guidance for Quest - Missing Neighbor
-
Added 6 new skills for legacy store - [Transcendent], [Iron Lung], [Storm Shelter],[Hunting Mastery], [Meditation] and [Seasoned Warrior]
ADJUSTMENTS
-
When conferred an NPC that is not in the team as a city lord, The favor increase has been changed from 10 to 15
-
Some changes for the plot quest of Alaf Jahim, including a boss nerf & adjustment of character skill
-
Removed some skills from the legacy store, which players can learn on the skill page
BUG FIXES
-
Fixed a bug that caused unexpected favor system abuse by using recall & kick-out operations after granting fief to a team member
-
Fixed some translation issues in some quest descriptions
-
The stats for Yaya in the plot quest has been changed, now the stats will be generated dynamically by player build instead of system-settled stats
-
Fixed a bug that caused wrong skill purchase in legacy store when playing as the Nameless
-
Fixed skill [Psychic Armor] unmatched description with the actual effect
-
Fixed some unmatched Shards descriptions with the actual required condition
-
Fixed some unmatched affix descriptions with the actual stats
OPTIMIZATIONS
-
Optimized the UI display in EXP accounts when troops or characters reach MAX. levels (Previously was displayed as 0 EXP)
-
Optimized the collision area of Argil Camp
-
Optimized some text display issues, eg: missing Percent signs
