Update Log 1.0.0.9 (Text Fixes, Adjustments of quest side)

Share · View all patches · Build 7985599 · Last edited 7 January 2022 – 15:19:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Travelers,

Hope you’re having fun playing Sands of Salzaar. The second patch of 2022 - V.1.0.0.9 just went out. It fixes some lingering issues from the previous version, including Text fixes, UI Display improvements and Adjustments of quest and combat stats, etc. Below is the full changelogs:

NEW ADDITIONS

Added new guidance for Quest - Missing Neighbor

Added 6 new skills for legacy store - [Transcendent], [Iron Lung], [Storm Shelter],[Hunting Mastery], [Meditation] and [Seasoned Warrior]

ADJUSTMENTS

When conferred an NPC that is not in the team as a city lord, The favor increase has been changed from 10 to 15

Some changes for the plot quest of Alaf Jahim, including a boss nerf & adjustment of character skill

Removed some skills from the legacy store, which players can learn on the skill page

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug that caused unexpected favor system abuse by using recall & kick-out operations after granting fief to a team member

Fixed some translation issues in some quest descriptions

The stats for Yaya in the plot quest has been changed, now the stats will be generated dynamically by player build instead of system-settled stats

Fixed a bug that caused wrong skill purchase in legacy store when playing as the Nameless

Fixed skill [Psychic Armor] unmatched description with the actual effect

Fixed some unmatched Shards descriptions with the actual required condition

Fixed some unmatched affix descriptions with the actual stats

OPTIMIZATIONS

Optimized the UI display in EXP accounts when troops or characters reach MAX. levels (Previously was displayed as 0 EXP)

Optimized the collision area of Argil Camp

Optimized some text display issues, eg: missing Percent signs

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Montage Clip Event

Another new event is ongoing in our discord channel - Montage clip assistance!

After seeing the community constantly share the hilarious clips with the community, we’d like to post-edit an in-game montage for Sands of Salzaar. So here to ask for your assistance, help us make that by sending your mind-blowing creations. Of course, the returns are necessary - a chance to win $50 gift cards!

Check more details in our Salzaar Tavern!