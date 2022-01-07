Outerverse is Available Now in Early Access!

Outerverse has officially launched into Early Access!

You can get it now for 20% off through January 26th! Thank you all for your support throughout development. I couldn’t have gotten this far without it.

For those that are wondering what all is going to be included now and what all is to come, here’s a look at what all I have planned.

As you get to playing, be sure to leave a review to let me know what you think! Knowing your thoughts about the game is the only way that I’ll be able to continue improving it. If you have any questions, bugs to report, or just want to chat with other players (or even myself), join our Discord!